Birthright citizenship in the United States was never a bureaucratic detail or an immigration loophole. It was a direct assault on white supremacy’s original theory of the nation—that Black presence was permissible only as labor, never as belonging. The framers of the Fourteenth Amendment sought to end that theory for good. That amendment did not just welcome formerly enslaved Black people into the civic body; it attempted to inoculate the Constitution itself against the return of caste. Yet white supremacy, in every generation, finds new ways to renegotiate the boundaries of who counts as fully American. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the consolidated case challenging lower-court rulings that struck down Trump’s attempt to repeal birthright citizenship. This signals that the highest court in the land is willing to consider whether whiteness may once again serve as the gatekeeper of America’s future. Timothy Benston of The Black Eye Substack writes that if this administration and this Court seek to restore whiteness as the measure of full belonging, they must face resistance equal to the enormity of that threat.

WHEN CITIZENSHIP BECOMES CASTE