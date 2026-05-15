From our Daily Report:

New York City
Central Synagogue

Podcast: politics of the NYC synagogue attack

Following the attack on Manhattan’s historic Central Synagogue, Jewish establishment voices are calling for stepped up surveillance and policing. But the threat, alas, is real. The assailant spewing the “fake Jews” epithet indicates either that he has been indoctrinated by the Neturei Karta cult, which holds all Jews outside their micro-schism to be apostate, or the “Khazar thesis“—just barely laundered anti-Semitism, inevitably linked to ugly stereotyped images of evil Jews and wacky conspiracy theories. Cynical attempts to blame Mayor Mamdani for the attack are predictable. Alas, some figures on the political left really have traded in denialismabout the reality that the attack was, in fact, an anti-Semitic attack. This is linked to a more general denialism on much of the “left” about the very existence of Jewish ethnicity. Efforts to weaponize anti-Semitism to silence pro-Palestinian voices are to be opposed, but do not mean anti-Semitism doesn’t exist—or change the reality that any legitimate anti-Zionism must be committed to fighting anti-Semitism in the diaspora. In Episode 342 of the CounterVortex podcast, Bill Weinberg again breaks it down. (Image: Wikipedia)

Europe
Lev Shlosberg

Russia sentences anti-war politician to prison

A Russian court sentenced politician Lev Shlosberg to 11 years and one month in a penal colony on charges of “discrediting” the Russian military and spreading “false information.” Amnesty International called the charges “blatant reprisals for exercising his right to freedom of expression to call for peace,” and demanded his immediate and unconditional release. Shlosberg, 63, is deputy chair of Yabloko, the only registered Russian party openly opposing the war in Ukraine. On the same day as his sentencing, Russia’s Supreme Court rejected Yabloko’s appeal of its removal from the upcoming State Duma ballot on dubious charges of campaign finance violations. (Photo: Yabloko via Amnesty International)

The Andes
Colombia

Colombia’s new government authorizes joint US strikes

Colombia formally joined the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C), a US-led regional initiative under the rubric of the so-called “Shield of the Americas.” US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that new far-right President Abelardo de la Espriella had authorized joint “counter-terrorism” operations, a move that opens the door to US-led strikes on Colombian territory, which Hegseth said has already been discussed. De la Espriella’s granting of permission to US troops to operate within Colombia is likely unconstitutional—the transit and operation of foreign troops on Colombian soil requires Congressional approval. The agreement was formalized in Panama, where Hegseth spent two days meeting with the A3C’s 19 partner members, deepening ties, and rallying opposition to the International Criminal Court, which he accused of launching a “lawless power grab” by potentially investigating US strikes in the region, a step it has not yet taken. (Map: PCL)

Greater Middle East
Yemen

Yemen moves closer to return of ‘all-out war’

Yemen is closer to all-out war than at any other point since the 2022 ceasefire, UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg told the Security Council amid an upsurge of violence in and around the divided country. A Houthi attack on a cargo ship in the Bab el-Mandeb strait killed six people, while fresh clashes between Houthi and government forces erupted in the frontline city of Taiz the following day. The Houthis said a drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s Jizan oil refinery, on the Red Sea just over the border from Yemen, was a response to Saudi violations of Yemeni airspace. (Map via PCL)

Greater Middle East
Lebanon

Israeli ‘ecocide’ seen in Lebanon

Lebanese firefighters, residents, and environmental groups have accused the Israeli militaryof deliberately lighting wildfires across the areas of southern Lebanon it occupies, with some labelling it “ecocide.” According to the reports, up to 40% of the land in areas close to the front line has been burned by Israeli drones, flares and munitions since June, with firefighters in some cases attacked as they attempted to respond. (Photo via Amnesty International)

Europe
Odyssey

Podcast: geopolitics of The Odyssey

The righties are apoplectic that Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey famously portrays a Black Helen—displaying their ignorance of the actual intercourse between Africa and the ancient Greek world. But apart from the cultural politics of the movie, the geopolitics of the Trojan War have all too much to say about the contemporary world crisis. Then, the Bosphorus and Dardanelles constituted the strategic chokepoints at issue, just as the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb do today. And the Bosphorus & Dardanelles could suddenly become critically strategic if Turkey becomes embroiled in either the Middle East war or the Ukraine war—or both. The current world crisis could bring about a civilizational collapse far more decisive and complete than the Bronze Age Collapse that followed the Trojan War. In Episode 341 of the CounterVortex podcast, Bill Weinberg breaks it down. (Map: BestQuest)

Watching the Shadows
anti-Google

Podcast: Resist digital hegemony! V

Eighty-one years after Nagasaki, there is growing awareness of the heightening threat of nuclear war. There must be similar awareness of the existential threat to humanity posed by AI, and the hegemony of digital technology generally. The past week has seen cyber-attackson critical water infrastructure in the US. The Flock AI-boosted surveillance system is being used for doxxing and stalking. Police use of “brain decoders” portends the very eradication of any notion of privacy whatsoever. And there have been still more instances of AI going rogue. The growing use of AI by cyber-criminals and jihadis is hardly more terrifying than its “legitimate” (sic) use by the techno-fascist establishment. Recent protests against the tech giants (such as that by Rise & Resist outside the Google headquarters in New York) are a good start. But in Episode 340 of the CounterVortex podcast, Bill Weinberg continues to make the case for an abolitionist position on Artificial Intelligence—and practical resistance to digital hegemony in everyday life. (Photo: CounterVortex)

Watching the Shadows
anti-AI

AI: the case for abolition II

The popular case against the data centers now proliferating vertiginously across the United States emphasizes the ecological imperative. As water resources shrink, forcing emergency restrictions on use across the western states, voracious water consumption by the industry is just one of the ways its advance portends imminent human extinction. Meanwhile, the industry slaps back in the courts against communities that would stand up against this advance. But Artificial Intelligence itself poses an existential threat, apart from the direct impacts of the computing power. Even respected voices in the industry warn of a high probability that AI will turn upon and destroy its creators. The bots themselves seem to be warning us of this through ominous messaging. Seeming instances of AI going unilateral have prompted a bipartisan AI Kill Switch bill in Congress. Finally, there is the systematic cultural destruction being wrought by AI—literally shredding humankind’s legacy of literacy, to impose a reign of sheer error and idiocy. In Episode 339 of the CounterVortex podcast, Bill Weinberg continues to make the case for an abolitionist position on Artificial Intelligence. (Photo: Rachel Bujalski/Stop the AI Race)

Africa
Sudan

South Sudan in border clashes with Ugandan forces

More than 10,000 civilians are reported displaced in South Sudan’s Central Equatoria state following clashes between government troops and Ugandan forces. The fighting marks a sharp escalation in a long-running border dispute. Talks are underway at the scene to try to resolve the conflict over the contested area in Kajo-Keji county, along the frontier with Uganda’s West Nile region. (Map via PCL)

Watching the Shadows
Stop the AI Race

AI: geopolitics or abolition?

Nationwide protests against data centers and even demands to stop the AI race constitute a significant glimmer of hope as Artificial Intelligence colonizes every sphere of human existence with terrifying rapidity. The movement, however, faces potential pitfalls that could be fatal. The emergence of stochastic attacks on the AI bosses represents counter-productiveadventurism seemingly informed by an ugly primitivism. An equal but opposite threat is exploitation of the movement by elements that really have no critique of the technology at all, but only seek to see it advance under Chinese rather than American techno-oligarchs—specifically the cultish and reactionary “Party for Socialism & Liberation” (sic). PSL is indeed an instrument through which the rulers of China (and Russia) are attempting to groom oppositional forces in the US. This provides convenient fodder for propaganda that would portray any opposition to the AI economy as a tool of Beijing’s ambitions to global dominance of the industry. As struggles against data centers now emerge in places like the Philippines, it is critical that we take a Neither East Nor West position and repudiate the global divide-and-rule racket that is the essence of the state system. In Episode 338 of the CounterVortex podcast, Bill Weinberg continues to make the case for an uncompromising abolitionist position on Artificial Intelligence. (Photo: Rachel Bujalski/Stop the AI Race)

Africa
Wagner

Russian mercs run opioid empire in CAR

Remnants of the Russian mercenary group Wagner apparently not integrated into Moscow’s new Africa Corps have gone rogue in the Central African Republic, financing their operations through narco-trafficking. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the mercenaries are running an opioid empire, supplying tramadol to the national army, local militias, its own forces, and workers in gold mines the group operates. A painkiller in normal doses, tramadol acts as a stimulant in higher doses that can reduce fear, exhaustion, and hunger in users. Proceeds from tramadol distribution, including exports, have helped the Wagner remnants in CAR maintain independence from Moscow. (Photo: Russian mercenaries in the Central African Republic. Credit: Corbeau News Centrafrique via Wikimedia Commons)

Watching the Shadows
data centers

Podcast: Resist digital hegemony! IV

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive order imposing a one-year moratorium or “pause” on new “hyperscale” data centers seems to be a ploy to undercut a more stringent measure passed by the state legislature. But it still represents an important victory—of course being met with outrage by the Trump regime. Monterey Park, Calif., has meanwhile become the first US city to impose an outright ban on data centers via ballot initiative. There is a growing municipal revolt against data centers in the Golden State—although Gov. Gavin Newsom is still wedded to the AI agenda, placing him in line with the Trump White House. The turn of public opinion is slowing expansion of the industry, which is a real sign of hope. The challenge is to translate this into a popular repudiation of artificial intelligence altogether, and build a movement for abolition. In Episode 337 of the CounterVortex podcast, Bill Weinberg continues to make the case. (Photo: Food & Water Watch via Waging Nonviolence)

More Headlines

Featured Stories

DoJ

U.S. ALIEN TERRORISM COURT: CONGRESS LEFT OUT TORTURE SAFEGUARD

Congress gave an extraordinary national-security court the power to order removal of adjudicated “alien terrorists” from the country, but left a dangerous gap in the adjudication of claims under the Convention Against Torture, which bars deportation to countries where the removed individual would face serious risk of torture. In a commentary for JURIST, immigration attorney Richard T. Herman breaks down the problems posed by the Alien Terrorist Removal Court under international law—a critical question now that the Trump administration has sent a case to the secretive body for the first time since Congress created it in 1996.

Continue ReadingU.S. ALIEN TERRORISM COURT: CONGRESS LEFT OUT TORTURE SAFEGUARD 
Romania

DRONES OVER ROMANIA

Within the span of one week, Romania was struck twice by drones originating from the conflict in Ukraine: first by an aerial drone in the city of Galați on May 29, and then by a maritime drone that exploded in the Port of Constanța on June 5. The Galați strike marked the first time a Russian drone caused physical injury to Romanian civilians in a densely populated area. The two incidents, unprecedented in their proximity and severity, have reignited urgent debates about the legal and security implications of modern drone warfare spilling across international borders. International law scholar Mihai Coca-Constantinescu explores for JURIST.

Continue ReadingDRONES OVER ROMANIA 
Artificial Intelligence

AI: THE CASE FOR ABOLITION

Trump’s executive order purporting to establish a regulation regime for artificial intelligence actually serves the aim of a government partnership with the AI industry to advance the police state. Ironically, it is the AI company Anthropic that is calling for a moratorium on development of the technology until its threats are assessed. Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas: On Safeguarding the Human Person in the Time of Artificial Intelligence,” raises critical points but still echoes the illusion that this technology, now threatening to develop its own powers of “recursive self-improvement,” can be effectively regulated. There are encouraging signs of worker pushback against replacement by AI, and an emerging anarchist critique of the technology. Of course the Trump regime is targeting critics for repression as “anti-tech extremists.” In a commentary for the UK anarchist journal Freedom, Bill Weinberg calls for total abolition of AI, citing unacceptable threats to humanity on ecological, epistemological and eschatological grounds.

Continue ReadingAI: THE CASE FOR ABOLITION 
cislunar orbit

ORBITAL DATA CENTERS IN LEGAL VACUUM

With a landmark filing to the Federal Communications Commission, SpaceX proposed a network of one million solar-powered satellites designed not for communication, but for computation. This “Orbital Data Center” system, bolstered by the recent SpaceX-xAI merger, aims to place massive AI server farms into outer space—opening a jurisdictional dilemma. We are witnessing the birth of “Digital Soil,” a new form of territory where power is exercised not by planting flags, but by controlling space-based data processing. For emerging economies and Global South democracies, the implications are severe. If orbital infrastructure becomes the backbone of global AI, exclusion from its governance will translate directly into a new form of digital dependency. In a commentary for JURIST website, Vishal Sharma of NALSAR University in Hyderabad argues that the United Nations must designate orbital strata as “International Data Commons” to ensure that the “Digital Soil” of our future remains a global public good.

Continue ReadingORBITAL DATA CENTERS IN LEGAL VACUUM 
USS Spruance

TRUMP’S IRAN WAR: NO AUTHORIZATION, NO IMMINENCE, NO PLAN

Given the absence of congressional authorization, UN Security Council approval, or any credible showing of imminence, the Trump administration’s strikes on Iran constitute violations of both US constitutional law and foundational international norms, setting a dangerous precedent for unchecked executive war-making. Mohamed Arafa, professor of law at Egypt’s Alexandria University, makes the case in a commentary for JURIST.

Continue ReadingTRUMP’S IRAN WAR: NO AUTHORIZATION, NO IMMINENCE, NO PLAN 
moon

THE LUNAR JURISDICTIONAL TRAP

The recent unveiling of Russia’s Selena project, a nuclear power plant slated for the lunar surface by 2035 under the joint Russo-Chinese International Lunar Research Station program, has been hailed as an unprecedented ambition of engineering. But beneath the proposed cooling towers lies a volatile reality. We are about to place the highest-stakes technologies of the 21st century—autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) and nuclear fission—on a legal foundation that has been frozen since the Cold War. In a commentary for JURIST website, Vishal Sharma of NALSAR University in Hyderabad argues that we need a new Lex Spacialis to fill the vacuum of space before it is filled by the strongest unaccountable power, with no human oversight.

Continue ReadingTHE LUNAR JURISDICTIONAL TRAP 
Burma

ELECTORAL ‘SHAM’ IN BURMA

Trouble-torn Burma is heading for the first general elections since the military coup of February 2021 that ousted a democratically elected government. The seating of a new parliament will mark the re-opening of the bicameral body which was suspended when the military junta seized power. However, several prominent political parties will be barred from the three-phase polling to start on December 28—including Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, which won the last general elections held in November 2020. The new elections, with only parties approved by the military junta participating, are rejected by the opposition as a “sham.” And there will be no voting in the nearly half of the country now under the control of the armed resistance loyal to the rebel parallel government, CounterVortex correspondent Nava Thakuria speaks to opposition activists in clandestinity, who demand that the world reject the junta’s controlled elections.

Continue ReadingELECTORAL ‘SHAM’ IN BURMA 
Fourteenth Amendment

WHEN CITIZENSHIP BECOMES CASTE

Birthright citizenship in the United States was never a bureaucratic detail or an immigration loophole. It was a direct assault on white supremacy’s original theory of the nation—that Black presence was permissible only as labor, never as belonging. The framers of the Fourteenth Amendment sought to end that theory for good. That amendment did not just welcome formerly enslaved Black people into the civic body; it attempted to inoculate the Constitution itself against the return of caste. Yet white supremacy, in every generation, finds new ways to renegotiate the boundaries of who counts as fully American. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the consolidated case challenging lower-court rulings that struck down Trump’s attempt to repeal birthright citizenship. This signals that the highest court in the land is willing to consider whether whiteness may once again serve as the gatekeeper of America’s future. Timothy Benston of The Black Eye Substack writes that if this administration and this Court seek to restore whiteness as the measure of full belonging, they must face resistance equal to the enormity of that threat.

Continue ReadingWHEN CITIZENSHIP BECOMES CASTE 
Operation Southern Spear

THE PARADOX OF TRUMP’S DRUG WAR

This week, President Donald Trump pardoned a man federal prosecutors described as the architect of a “narco-state” who moved 400 tons of cocaine to United States shores. In September, the US military began killing people on Caribbean vessels based on unproven suspicions they were doing the same thing on a far smaller scale. The strikes have drawn allegations of war crimes; the contradiction has drawn bipartisan scrutiny. In an explainer for JURIST, Ingrid Burke Friedman examines the White House legal justifications for the air-strikes, and the response from international law experts. She also dissects the politics behind the divergent approaches to the pardoned Honduran ex-president Juan Orlando Hernández and the incumbent Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro—who faces trafficking charges in the US, and a destabilization campaign.

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Yarlung Tsangpo

CHINA’S MEGA-HYDRO SCHEME SPARKS OUTCRY IN INDIA

The Chinese state’s hydro-electric activities on Tibet’s Yarlung Tsangpo River—known in India as the Brahmaputra—have long been a source of tension with the downstream countries of India and Bangladesh, which cite a risk of ecological disaster. Now Beijing has started building a colossal dam at the Tsangpo’s great bend in southeastern Tibet, close to the border with the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Chinese Premier Li Qiang just attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Medog Hydropower Station in Nyingchi, Tibet Autonomous Region, and hailed it as the “project of the century.” But the $168 billion hydro-dam, which will be the world’s largest when it is completed, is described by Arunachal Pradesh leaders as an “existential threat.” CounterVortex correspondent Nava Thakuria reports from Northeast India.

Continue ReadingCHINA’S MEGA-HYDRO SCHEME SPARKS OUTCRY IN INDIA 
Rojava

PKK DISSOLUTION: THE LONG FAREWELL TO VANGUARDISM

The formal dissolution of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which had waged an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, has implications beyond the borders of Turkey, as the ideology of imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan has won a following among militant Kurds in Syria, Iraq, Iran and the greater diaspora. In an analysis for Britain’s anarchist-oriented Freedom News, writer Blade Runner argues that the PKK dissolution does not necessarily represent a retreat, but is the culmination of a long rethinking of the precepts of vanguardism, ethno-nationalism and separatism in favor of a broader strategic vision emphasizing gender liberation, pluralism and local democracy.

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#Damascus4Palestine

FREE SYRIANS STAND UP FOR PALESTINE

In an unprecedented wave of demonstrations across government-held territory, the Syrian people have taken to the streets not to challenge their own leadership, but to protest Israel’s ongoing human rights atrocities in Gaza and its repeated military strikes on Syrian soil. An explainer by JURIST breaks down what’s fueling the anger, what it signals about a country emerging from decades of harsh internal rule, and why Syrians are rallying around a cause that reaches well beyond their own country’s borders.

Continue ReadingFREE SYRIANS STAND UP FOR PALESTINE 